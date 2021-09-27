Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed

Australian police captured dramatic footage of a white truck speeding unscathed across seven lanes of traffic in a once-in-a-lifetime incident. Though a mere five seconds, the riveting video from last week shows a Toyota Hilux truck in Australia's Northern Territories drive over a sandy median, narrowly avoid a collision with another car in three lanes of moving vehicles, thread through two lanes of stationary cars, bounce across two empty lanes and then hurtle toward a line of storefronts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021