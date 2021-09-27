Left Menu

India, US sign pact for faster export clearance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:22 IST
India, US sign pact for faster export clearance
Customs authorities of India and the US have signed an agreement to help exporters of both countries in faster clearances through customs procedures.

“Chairman, CBIC M Ajit Kumar and Acting Commissioner Troy Miller of the US Customs & Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security signed a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) to recognise each other's Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs) on 22.09.2021,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

This MRA between India and the US is a major milestone towards supply chain security and trade facilitation and will help the exporters of both countries in faster clearances through the other country's customs procedures, it added.

