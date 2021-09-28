Left Menu

Maha: MBA student hangs himself

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after the father of the deceased, identified as Ishant Varade 21, had stepped out of their home while his mother was busy at work, an official said. He said Ishant used a towel to hang himself from a ceiling fan in his room. No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding that the investigation is underway.

A 21-year-old MBA student committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Gandhi Nagar area here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening after the father of the deceased, identified as Ishant Varade (21), had stepped out of their home while his mother was busy at work, an official said. He said Ishant used a towel to hang himself from a ceiling fan in his room. No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding that the investigation is underway.

