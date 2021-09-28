Left Menu

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 00:23 IST
Lebanon's Mikati says freezing of Beirut blat probe "judicial matter" - local television
File Photo
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday the suspension of the probe into last year's Beirut port blast was a "judicial matter" but added he hoped the lead investigator would not be removed. In an interview with local television LBCI, Mikati said he did not think the country "could withstand the second judge being removed."

The Beirut blast probe is facing derailment for the second time this year after a senior politician wanted for questioning filed a complaint doubting the lead investigator's impartiality, freezing the probe until the court of cassation's decision regarding the matter. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam)

