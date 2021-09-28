Left Menu

Man charged with murder of British teacher

British police said on Tuesday they had charged a man with the murder of a female teacher found dead a short walk from her home, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 01:01 IST
Man charged with murder of British teacher
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Tuesday they had charged a man with the murder of a female teacher found dead a short walk from her home, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in Kidbrooke, south London, on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the five-minute walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

Police said they had charged Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne on England's south coast, with murder. He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday. Nessa's killing came six months after there was a huge public outcry and demands for action after another woman, Sarah Everard, was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

Vigils were held in the local area and across Britain to remember Nessa and to highlight violence against women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021