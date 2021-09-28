Left Menu

N.Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea off east coast - S.Korea

Updated: 28-09-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 04:19 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, less than two weeks after it tested a new railway-borne missile system, South Korea's military said, without giving any more details.

The announcement came as North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations called on Monday for the United States to give up its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang and said no one could deny his country's right to self defense and to test weapons. On Sept. 15, North Korea fired a new "railway-borne missile system" designed as a potential counter-strike to any threatening forces.

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

