India reports 18,795 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 201 days

With 18,795 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded less than 20,000 cases after 201 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of 18,795 new COVID-19 cases across India, 11,699 cases were reported in Kerala yesterday.

India's cumulative tally has reached 3,36,97,581, and the number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, which is the lowest in 192 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.87 per cent, the lowest since March 2020

According to the health ministry, 32,9,58,002 people have recovered from the disease so far, out of which 26,030 recovered in the last 24 hours. The country reported the highest recoveries since March 2020, and it currently stands at 97.81 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 new fatalities. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the 29th consecutive day while the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 1.88 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 95 days.

As many as 13,21,780 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 56,57,30,031, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The country has also administered 87.07 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 87,07,08,636 of which doses 1,02,22,525 were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

