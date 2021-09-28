Two Iranians among four held with drugs valued at Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru

Four people, including two ''overstaying'' Iranians,- have been arrested with drugs, including hydroponic weeds, valued at over Rs one crore, in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car on Sunday afternoon and seized hydroponic weeds worth Rs one crore, 130 hydro marijuana plants and ''LSD Paper''. ''They were looking for clients and their target were school and college students as well'', a police official said.

The gang had ordered the seeds of the weed through the dark web. They had taken a house on rent in Bidadi on the city outskirts, where they were growing the weed. Police sources said the Iran nationals were booked twice earlier and this was their third case. They were staying here despite their visas having expired, police said.

