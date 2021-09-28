Left Menu

Two Iranians among four held with drugs valued at Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru

They were looking for clients and their target were school and college students as well, a police official said.The gang had ordered the seeds of the weed through the dark web. Police sources said the Iran nationals were booked twice earlier and this was their third case. They were staying here despite their visas having expired, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:31 IST
Two Iranians among four held with drugs valued at Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including two ''overstaying'' Iranians,- have been arrested with drugs, including hydroponic weeds, valued at over Rs one crore, in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car on Sunday afternoon and seized hydroponic weeds worth Rs one crore, 130 hydro marijuana plants and ''LSD Paper''. ''They were looking for clients and their target were school and college students as well'', a police official said.

The gang had ordered the seeds of the weed through the dark web. They had taken a house on rent in Bidadi on the city outskirts, where they were growing the weed. Police sources said the Iran nationals were booked twice earlier and this was their third case. They were staying here despite their visas having expired, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021