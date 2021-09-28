Assam govt official arrested for taking bribe

A government official has been arrested while allegedly accepting bribes by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam's Guwahati city, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. Acting on a complaint, a trap was laid by the vigilance team and a 'Lat Mandal' of Thelamar Revenue Circle in Sonitpur district was caught red-handed by the Vigilance team while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Monday, the spokesperson said in a press release. "The 'Lat Mandal' (officer in the revenue department) as part of the conspiracy, was threatening and harassing the complainant by falsely informing him that the name of the complainant had been included in the list of middlemen involved in dealings of land," the release said.

He was allegedly demanding Rs 8 lakh from the complainant as a bribe for removing his name from the list.

The alleged bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused in the Bhangargarh area of Guwahati in the presence of independent witnesses, the release said.

By cracking the whip on alleged middlemen involved in illegal land broking activities, Assam Police had arrested 520 such people in operations over two days from September 20.

