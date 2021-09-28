Left Menu

Rajasthan: Policeman dragged on bonnet as he tries to stop car

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:47 IST
Rajasthan: Policeman dragged on bonnet as he tries to stop car
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was dragged for nearly 150 metres after he clung to the bonnet of a speeding car as he tried to stop it on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm near a government hostel in the city, they said Policemen on duty tried to stop a speeding car but it sped away and hit constable Dinesh, who clung to its bonnet. The car stopped only after hitting the road divider about 150 metres away, police said.

There were three persons in the car and they all were under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

“Rajesh, Purshottam and Anil were arrested under relevant sections of the law, including the attempt to murder,” they said, adding the constable was admitted to SMS government hospital.

