Left Menu

MP: Three boys drown while bathing in river in Sagar district

While bathing, the trio ventured further into the river and got pulled in by strong currents, the official said.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:22 IST
MP: Three boys drown while bathing in river in Sagar district
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenagers drowned while bathing in a river at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jhila village under Rahatgarh police station area in the district in the morning, Anand Raj, in-charge of Rahatgarh police station said.

The Class 10 students had gone to the river along with some women for a ritual on Mahalaxmi festival, he said. While bathing, the trio ventured further into the river and got pulled in by strong currents, the official said. On being altered by villagers, the police and a team of divers fished out the bodies after a search operation that lasted four hours, he said, adding that the boys were in the age group of 14 and 15 years. The district administration has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021