MP: Three boys drown while bathing in river in Sagar district

Three teenagers drowned while bathing in a river at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jhila village under Rahatgarh police station area in the district in the morning, Anand Raj, in-charge of Rahatgarh police station said.

The Class 10 students had gone to the river along with some women for a ritual on Mahalaxmi festival, he said. While bathing, the trio ventured further into the river and got pulled in by strong currents, the official said. On being altered by villagers, the police and a team of divers fished out the bodies after a search operation that lasted four hours, he said, adding that the boys were in the age group of 14 and 15 years. The district administration has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)