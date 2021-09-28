Left Menu

Maha: Police files chargesheet in Sakinaka rape and murder case

The police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the Sakinaka rape and murder case in a court here, 18 days after a 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with an iron rod by a man, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the Sakinaka rape and murder case in a court here, 18 days after a 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with an iron rod by a man, an official said. The 345-page chargesheet was filed in the Dindoshi sessions court. The woman was raped and brutally assaulted on her private parts with a rod in a stationary vehicle at the Sakinaka area on September 10 by a 45-year-old man. She died during treatment at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital the next day of the incident due to heavy blood loss. The accused was arrested. The incident, which brought back the memories of the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder, caused a huge outrage. The Opposition had accused the Shiv Sena-led MVA government of failing to protect women in Maharashtra which triggered a letter war between state governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the wake of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to complete the probe in one month. An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the arrested man. The SIT led by ACP Jyotsna Rasam investigated the case in 18 days and collected the evidence against the accused which includes medical reports, chemical analysis, forensic findings etc., the official said. Police recorded statements of 77 witnesses in the case, he said.

