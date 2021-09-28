PIL seeks CBI or NIA probe into DRDO espionage case

Noting that the DRDO espionage case emerging from Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore district has international links and dimensions, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) writ petition was filed in the Orissa High Court here on Tuesday seeking a direction from the court to hand over the probe of such a sensitive case to a central investigating agency.

Advocate Arun Kumar Budhia, in his petition, stated that the Odisha Police Crime Branch, which is presently investigating the case, is ''not capable enough'' to strike at the root of these links and will not be able to reveal the truth. ''Moreover, the case relates to national security and it should be handed over to either CBI or NIA,'' Budhia said.

At least five employees of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have so far been arrested for allegedly passing on vital defence-related information to foreign agencies in lieu of money and other promises, including that of marriage.

It has also emerged that a 'mysterious' woman, based in Dubai and using a UK-registered SIM card, was in touch with the arrested ITR employees, unbeknown to each other, through social media and had promised to marry one of them. She has used different identities, professions and addresses.

''Under such circumstances, it would be difficult for the state police to conduct a thorough probe into this highly sensitive case and bring the culprits to book,'' Budhia said.

The High Court was yet to take notice of the PIL till this story was filed.

