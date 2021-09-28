Left Menu

Five Sudanese security officers killed in clash with IS-linked group - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:44 IST
Five Sudanese security officers killed in clash with IS-linked group - statement
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Five Sudanese security officers were killed in a clash during a raid on an Islamic State-linked group on Tuesday, a statement by the general intelligence service said.

Security forces arrested "11 foreign terrorists from different nationalities" in the raid, the statement added.

Also Read: Sudan protesters agree to resumption of South Sudanese oil exports

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021