Five Sudanese security officers killed in clash with IS-linked group - statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:44 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Five Sudanese security officers were killed in a clash during a raid on an Islamic State-linked group on Tuesday, a statement by the general intelligence service said.
Security forces arrested "11 foreign terrorists from different nationalities" in the raid, the statement added.
