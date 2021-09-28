Left Menu

SM Sahai's tenure as NSCS additional secy extended by one year

S.M Sahai, the Additional Secretary of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) will continue with the post for one more year, as per an order from the central government.

Updated: 28-09-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) for extension of deputation tenure of Shri S.M. Sahai, IPS(JK:1987), Additional Secretary, NSCS for a period of one year beyond 23.09.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads the order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. (ANI)

