YouTube deletes RT's German channels over COVID misinformation

"YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform," said a spokesperson. Initially RT's German channel was issued a strike for uploading content that violated YouTube's COVID misinformation policy, resulting in a suspension of posting rights on the platform for a week. During that suspension, the Russian broadcaster tried to use another channel to circumvent the ban on uploading.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 01:11 IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels on Tuesday, saying it had breached its COVID misinformation policy. "YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform," said a spokesperson. Initially RT's German channel was issued a strike for uploading content that violated YouTube's COVID misinformation policy, resulting in a suspension of posting rights on the platform for a week.

During that suspension, the Russian broadcaster tried to use another channel to circumvent the ban on uploading. "As a result both channels were terminated for breaking YouTube Terms of Service," said the spokesperson.

All videos uploaded to YouTube must comply with its guidelines which sets up the type of content allowed to be on the platform.

