Left Menu

UP: Locals up in arms as 8 cows die in Shamli shelter home

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 09:52 IST
UP: Locals up in arms as 8 cows die in Shamli shelter home
  • Country:
  • India

Local residents of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh launched a protest after eight cows were found dead in a shelter home in the district, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident reported from Nagla Jamalpur village under Adarsh Mandi Police Station on Tuesday.

After locals alleged that the animals died of hunger, officials said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021