UP: Locals up in arms as 8 cows die in Shamli shelter home

Local residents of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh launched a protest after eight cows were found dead in a shelter home in the district, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident reported from Nagla Jamalpur village under Adarsh Mandi Police Station on Tuesday.

After locals alleged that the animals died of hunger, officials said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

