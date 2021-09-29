Patna: ED attaches disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.44 crore of a Railway engineer

Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.44 crore belonging to a senior section engineer (SSE) of Jamalpur Railway Workshop and his family members under the relevant section of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a disproportionate assets case. According to an official statement issued by the Patna zone of ED on Monday, the accused Chandeshwar Prasad Yadav was arrested in 2017-18 for allegedly embezzling condemned wagons and scrap of Eastern Railway's Jamalpur Railway Workshop," said ED.

The agency said that while in ED custody September 15-19 the accused confessed that he along with Devesh Kumar, owner of Shri Maharani Steels Patna, embezzled the condemned wagons and scrap. The agency confiscated five immovable properties worth Rs 1.19 crore, seven mutual funds investments of 35.85 lakh, four insurance policies (Rs 7.97 lakh), 29 FDs (Rs 1.64 crore), available bank balances of his family members - Urmila Devi, Bharat Bhushan and Shashi Bhushan worth Rs 17.25 lakh.

The investigation was conducted based on the FIR registered by the CBI and Anti Corruption Bureau, Patna. The investigation revealed that Yadav and his family members had received a huge cash deposit of Rs 2.37 crore (Rs 2,37, 96, 990) in his bank accounts.

"Further investigation is underway," it added. (ANI)

