Left Menu

9-year-old girl raped in UP's Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:09 IST
9-year-old girl raped in UP's Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl here, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against the accused based on a complaint by the minor's father at the Izzatnagar police station, they said.

According to the complaint, the man raped the girl in a drunken state at his home on Saturday, Senior Sub Inspector Swadesh Pal Singh said.

The incident came to light after the minor fell sick, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021