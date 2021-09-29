9-year-old girl raped in UP's Bareilly

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl here, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against the accused based on a complaint by the minor's father at the Izzatnagar police station, they said.

According to the complaint, the man raped the girl in a drunken state at his home on Saturday, Senior Sub Inspector Swadesh Pal Singh said.

The incident came to light after the minor fell sick, he said.

