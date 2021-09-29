N.Korea missile launches pose threat to region, U.S. to stick to diplomatic path - envoy

North Korea's test-firing of a newly developed hypersonic missile is a threat to the stability of the region but the United States will not be deterred from pursuing a diplomatic path forward, a top U.S. envoy said on Wednesday.

Coordination between stakeholders will continue and North Korea's activities do not change the U.S. position, Sung Kim, the U.S. ambassador to Indonesia and Washington's special envoy for North Korea, told a virtual forum on U.S.-Indonesia relations.

