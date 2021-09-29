Left Menu

Kremlin calls YouTube's deletion of RT TV's German channels illegal censorship

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:08 IST
Kremlin calls YouTube's deletion of RT TV's German channels illegal censorship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Wednesday called a decision by Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube to delete Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels a breach of Russian law and censorship.

YouTube said on Tuesday that RT's channels had breached its COVID misinformation policy, a move Russia's Foreign Ministry described as "unprecedented information aggression" in a statement late on Wednesday.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it had written to Google and demanded that the restrictions be lifted and warned that Russia could seek to partially or fully restrict access to YouTube if it failed to comply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021