Over 40 political activists join Apni Party in Jammu
More than 40 political activists joined the Apni Party Wednesday in Jammu city and vowed to strengthen the party's base in the region.
They joined the party at a function organised at Purkhoo in the presence of district president Pushp Dev Kumar Uppal and scheduled caste coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat.
Speaking on the occasion, former sarpanch Jugal Gupta highlighted the issues of residential colonies housing OBC people.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat said the Apni Party would work for the upliftment of the neglected section of society including the SC and the OBC no discrimination will be tolerated.
They demanded 27 per cent OBC reservation in Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states of the country.
