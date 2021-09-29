Left Menu

HC seeks police stand on bail plea by accused in Jantar Mantar hate speech case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought a response from Delhi Police on a bail application of an accused, arrested in a case concerning alleged communal sloganeering at an event at Jantar Mantar last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:18 IST
HC seeks police stand on bail plea by accused in Jantar Mantar hate speech case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought a response from Delhi Police on a bail application of an accused, arrested in a case concerning alleged communal sloganeering at an event at Jantar Mantar last month. Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the police on the bail plea by Sushil Kumar and sought a status report.

The judge posted the matter for the next hearing on October 26. The accused, who is the chief of an organisation called 'Hindu Army', was arrested from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on August 20 and is in judicial custody since then. On September 23, a trial court here had dismissed his bail application, saying that the investigation was at a crucial juncture and there was a strong possibility of him interfering in the investigation of the case and/or influencing and threatening the witnesses. Additional sessions judge Anil Antil had stated that the video clip and transcript on record were “explicitly infested with communal overtures having the tendency to incite communal hatred, disharmony, and ill-will between other section of the community” and the accused “has not even specifically disputed his identity in the alleged clip.” “The allegations are serious in nature, the offence alleged is also no less severe than the nature of the accusations,” the trial court had stated. Delhi police had opposed the bail plea of Sushil Kumar on the ground that the video clips clearly showed that he was delivering the allegedly inflammatory speech at the event held on August 8. It was claimed that the objectionable slogans and hatred/inflammatory speeches were delivered by the applicant/accused against a particular community as part of a well-hatched conspiracy. The accused had contended before the trial court that the video of the alleged incident was an “edited record” that was prepared to intentionally and deliberately book him. PTI ADS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021