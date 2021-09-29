Algeria summons French ambassador over visa restriction decision - BFM
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:26 IST
- Country:
- France
Algeria has summoned the French ambassador following the French government's pledge to slash the number of visas available to nationals from Maghreb countries, BFM television reported.
The French government's move is in response to North African governments' refusal to take back illegal migrants sent home by French authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Algeria
- French
- North African
Advertisement