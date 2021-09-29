Left Menu

Algeria summons French ambassador over visa restriction decision

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:44 IST
Algeria has summoned the French ambassador following the French government's pledge to slash the number of visas available to nationals from Maghreb countries.

The French government's move is in response to North African governments' refusal to take back illegal migrants sent home by French authorities. Algeria's foreign ministry said in a statement that the French ambassador had been summoned "to notify him a formal protest ...following the unilateral decision of the French government".

The move had previously been reported by BFM television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

