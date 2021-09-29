Height of reservoirs in Maha's Beed to be raised to improve storage capacity: Patil

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said the height of various reservoirs in Beed district of the state would be increased in order to augment their water storage capacity. A decision on this would be taken soon, he said. He was speaking during a review meeting held late on Tuesday night at the Beed district collector office after a tour of the rain-affected parts. Beed guardian minister Dhananjay Munde, local leaders, irrigation department officials were also present at the meeting.

Patil said that the rise in silt level in irrigation projects affects their water storage capacity. ''We need to increase the water storage capacity, and we will take a decision considering the proposals received so far seeking an increase in the height of the reservoirs in the district,'' the water resources minister said. The main objective of irrigation was to enrich the rural life by helping increase the agricultural production. Therefore, to bring more area under irrigation, priority will be given to the regions where work is required, he said.

