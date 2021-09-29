Indo-Pak 1970 war victory: Southern Command to organise month-long celebrations in Pune

Left Menu

Indian Army's Southern Command will be hosting a first its kind month-long celebration from October 1 to October 30 at several locations in Pune to celebrate the 50th year of the Indo-Pak 1971 war victory, the press note said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army's Southern Command will be hosting a first its kind month-long celebration from October 1 to October 30 at several locations in Pune to celebrate the 50th year of the Indo-Pak 1971 war victory, the press note said. According to the press note issued, the celebration will begin with a grand reception at Sarhad College in Pune on October 1 and then, the victory flame will be moved through the city escorted by a team of women bikers from Pune till the Council Hall where it would be received by Murildhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune along with Commissioner and other civil dignitaries.

Further, cultural events with fanfare will follow at the Council Hall. Adding more events to celebrate the historic victory, the press note said, "A relay run is also being organised from the Council Hall till the Southern Command War Memorial. The Indian hockey legend Dhanraj Pillai along with other gallantry award winners will participate in the relay run."

The academic and scholar institutes will also participate in this month-long celebration. The Film and Television Institute of India will also pay tributes to this victory flame by organising a programme at their location. On the last day, the Flame will be taken to Shivaji Nagar Police Parade Ground for Ceremonies and will depart to the final destination of the National War Memorial, New Delhi via Nashik. (ANI)

