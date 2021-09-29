Qatar adds new people and an entity to its national sanctions list - QNA

Left Menu

Qatar added a group that it described as a "terrorist entity" and seven people to its national sanctions list, the state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday. The decision taken by the attorney general comes in line with the cooperation with the united states, QNA added. The report did not add further details on the added entity or people.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:42 IST
Qatar added a group that it described as a "terrorist entity" and seven people to its national sanctions list, the state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday. The decision taken by the attorney general comes in line with the cooperation with the united states, QNA added.

The report did not add further details on the added entity or people. The United States and Qatar took coordinated action on Wednesday targeting a Hezbollah financial network in the Arabian Peninsula, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement earlier on Wednesday. (L1N2QV1KQ)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

