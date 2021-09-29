France's Le Maire says G7 made progress on international corporate tax reform
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:57 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement that G7 finance ministers had made a lot of progress on Wednesday on key points in international corporate tax reform.
"Let's not let the opportunity pass us by to reach a major agreement next week," Le Maire said following a telephone conference about tax reform with other G7 finance ministers.
