France's Le Maire says G7 made progress on international corporate tax reform

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:57 IST
France's Le Maire says G7 made progress on international corporate tax reform
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement that G7 finance ministers had made a lot of progress on Wednesday on key points in international corporate tax reform.

"Let's not let the opportunity pass us by to reach a major agreement next week," Le Maire said following a telephone conference about tax reform with other G7 finance ministers.

