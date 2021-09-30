Left Menu

Mexico sends 70 Haitian migrants back home by plane

Mexico's government sent 70 Haitian migrants back to Haiti on Wednesday in what it described as a "voluntary return" flight, days after the United States cleared thousands of Haitian migrants https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-border-camp-cleared-haitians-thousands-more-move-2021-09-25 from a camp at the Mexican border in Del Rio, Texas. Mexico's interior and foreign ministries said in a joint statement that the "first group" of migrants - including 13 children - were flown to Port-au-Prince as part of an agreement between Mexican and Haitian authorities to manage a jump in Haitian migrants moving through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-09-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 00:41 IST
Mexico sends 70 Haitian migrants back home by plane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's government sent 70 Haitian migrants back to Haiti on Wednesday in what it described as a "voluntary return" flight, days after the United States cleared thousands of Haitian migrants https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-border-camp-cleared-haitians-thousands-more-move-2021-09-25 from a camp at the Mexican border in Del Rio, Texas.

Mexico's interior and foreign ministries said in a joint statement that the "first group" of migrants - including 13 children - were flown to Port-au-Prince as part of an agreement between Mexican and Haitian authorities to manage a jump in Haitian migrants moving through Mexico to the U.S. border. Nearly 30,000 migrants were encountered over a two-week period this month in Del Rio, where they had lived in a sprawling, makeshift encampment.

The United States sent some of those people back to Haiti, sparking criticism about returning them to a politically unstable country beset by violence and natural disasters. An estimated 8,000 migrants returned to Mexico, where officials have urged them to follow-through with asylum applications in southern Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mexico-urges-haitians-us-mexico-border-give-up-head-south-2021-09-24.

The 70 migrants on Wednesday's flight had been in Mexico City and the states of Hidalgo, Tabasco and the State of Mexico, the government statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021