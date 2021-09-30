Fuel diverted from large firms to forecourts in UK to ease crisis- Telegraph

Fuel is being diverted from large firms in the UK to garage forecourts in a move that could threaten to disrupt online deliveries, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

UK government officials have instructed executives running Britain's network of fuel terminals to send tankers heading for large companies to garages and service stations instead, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3kSWTL6, citing industry sources.

