U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 03:55 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee has issued 11 subpoenas in its investigation of Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.
Former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson was among the 11 subpoenaed for records and for testimony at depositions, the statement said.
