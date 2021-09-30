U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee has issued 11 subpoenas in its investigation of Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson was among the 11 subpoenaed for records and for testimony at depositions, the statement said.

