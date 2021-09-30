Left Menu

U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 03:55 IST
U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee has issued 11 subpoenas in its investigation of Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson was among the 11 subpoenaed for records and for testimony at depositions, the statement said.

Also Read: Angry France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australian deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021