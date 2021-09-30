Left Menu

J-K: MoS Home Nityanand Rai reviews security during visit to BSF headquarters in Kupwara

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was on Wednesday briefed about the present security scenario and duties being performing by the BSF troops on the Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland to assist civil administration and to maintain Law and Order duties in Kashmir valley, during his visit to Kupwara.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-09-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 09:46 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was on Wednesday briefed about the present security scenario and duties being performing by the BSF troops on the Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland to assist civil administration and to maintain Law and Order duties in Kashmir valley, during his visit to Kupwara. As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence, Rai visited Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarter in Kupwara Sector, informed a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kashmir Frontier.

Rai addressed troops of under command Battalions of Kashmir frontier in a Sainik Sammelan, had Bara Khana and interacted with BSF troops. He also attended a cultural programme and distributed operational casualty certificates to kin of martyrs which will help them to get benefits of various schemes of state and central government.

The Minister was received by Dr Rajesh Mishra, IPS, Inspector General, Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier and Amarendra Kumar Vidyarthi, DIG Sector HQ BSF Kupwara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

