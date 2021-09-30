Left Menu

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders dismissal of police officers from service involved in serious crimes

Days after the Kanpur incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the dismissal of police officers/personnel from service who are involved in very serious crimes.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:51 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders dismissal of police officers from service involved in serious crimes
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Kanpur incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the dismissal of police officers/personnel from service who are involved in very serious crimes. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), following the Kanpur incident, CM has ordered the dismissal from service of police officers/personnel who are involved in very serious crimes. Tainted personnel will not be deputed to important positions in the field.

Recently there have been complaints of some police officers/personnel indulging in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has said that this is not acceptable at all.

"There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules," said Yogi Adityanath. Earlier on September 28, a Kanpur based businessman died during a raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, following which six policemen were suspended.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada. As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021