China to discuss Afghanistan at Beijing Xiangshan Forum seminar in October

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:29 IST
The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is convening a seminar for experts to discuss Afghanistan and other regional security issues on Oct. 25-26, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a regional security summit attended by defence officials and experts, has been postponed this year again because of COVID, Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said. The forum will instead convene a seminar just for experts to discuss topics including big power relations, the impact of the Afghanistan situation on regional security, and defence cooperation during COVID times, he said.

