Left Menu

Teachers, staff of Delhi govt schools to be considered on leave if not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct 15

The Delhi government has announced that teachers and non-teaching staffers of the government schools, who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19, will not be allowed to attend school from October 15. They would be considered on leave.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:44 IST
Teachers, staff of Delhi govt schools to be considered on leave if not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced that teachers and non-teaching staffers of the government schools, who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19, will not be allowed to attend school from October 15. They would be considered on leave. According to an order issued by the Directorate of Education on Wednesday, the officers in all districts and school principals have to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remains safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," the order issued by the Directorate of Education read. "It is imperative that Directorate of Education ensures all the government schools teachers and staffs get vaccinated on an immediate basis, therefore, head of all the government schools of Directorate of Education was directed to take all necessary steps for vaccination of all the government school teachers on urgent basis," it said.

"Further, in order to ensure that all the students/teachers/other school staff remain secure and safe, all DDE (District), DDE (Zone) and HoS of government schools of Directorate of Education are directed to - ensure that all teachers and school staff who have not vaccinated should be vaccinated by October 15. All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," it added. Earlier on Wednesday, following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, the decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season.

"As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," Baijal said. Schools in the national capital for classes 9 to 12 re-opened on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021