EU commission chief wants progress on Serbia's membership talks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:58 IST
EU commission chief wants progress on Serbia's membership talks
The European Union's chief executive said on Thursday she supported Serbia's future membership of the bloc, adding that she wanted to see progress in negotiating rounds but that Belgrade needed to deliver on reforms.

During a visit to Serbia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was worried about the border dispute with Kosovo and urged both countries to intensify their talks aimed at broader reconciliation.

"I am a strong advocate for bringing Serbia into the European Union," von der Leyen said in a speech to open a railway. "We support Serbia's ambition to open as soon as possible new accession clusters," she said, referring to negotiating chapters.

