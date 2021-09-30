Left Menu

Delhi: 3 men break open temple's donation box, loot cash

Three unidentified men allegedly broke open the donation box of a temple in west Delhis Punjabi Bagh area and looted cash on Thursday morning, police said. They broke open the daanpatra donation box and looted unknown amount of cash between 1 am to 1.30 am on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Delhi: 3 men break open temple's donation box, loot cash
Three unidentified men allegedly broke open the donation box of a temple in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and looted cash on Thursday morning, police said. The police found that three unidentified men, whose faces were covered, had entered the temple situated at Aggarwal Bhawan in east Punjabi Bagh. They broke open the 'daanpatra' (donation box) and looted unknown amount of cash between 1 am to 1.30 am on Thursday, a senior police officer said. The guard of the temple, Santlal Tiwari (51), who was present inside the premises didn't notice anything unusual, the police said, adding that the incident was first noticed by the priest Jai Bhagwan Sharma around 5.30 am after opening the temple. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police added.

