Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted and sentenced to a year of house arrest Thursday in an illegal campaign financing case during his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid.

The court will allow him to serve the sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing. He has the possibility to appeal the decision, which would suspend the sentence.

