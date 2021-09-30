Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, No Chhath Puja at public places, river banks, temples: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Thursday stated the Chhath pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Thursday stated the Chhath pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath pooja at their homes.

The DDMA order stated that the COVID preventive measures in Delhi will continue till November 15. "Chhath pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples etc in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes," it stated.

This comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, earlier on Wednesday chaired the meeting of DDMA in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection. Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were among present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

