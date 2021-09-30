Police taking appropriate measures against gangsters committing crimes using mobile phones inside jail, says Delhi Police Commissioner

Stating that there is good coordination between the Delhi police and the Tihar administration, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said that the police has taken appropriate measures against the gangsters who are committing crimes using mobile phones inside the jail. Speaking to reporters here today, Asthana said, "There is good coordination between the Delhi police and the Tihar administration. We have taken some appropriate measures against the people who are using phones in jail."

He said, some of the members of various criminal gangs are outside the jails and on their instruction, gangsters inside the jail are committing crimes. "Very clear instructions have been given for the formation of a team that whenever such things happen and whoever conspires, whether from outside or inside the jail should be identified and booked under the legal frame," he said.

"We have identified few criminals who have been operating from the jail and directing to such offences," Asthana informed. Asthana further asserted that all the gangsters who are active in the city or outside the city will be taken into task not only by the Delhi police but by the state police of the neighbouring states.

"We are committed to putting a curb and eliminating gangsters. It will take some time but I assure you this action will go on continuously until we are satisfied that all the gangsters are behind the bars," said the Delhi Police Commissioner. He further said, "Since my joining, we have taken a stand that whatever the organised crime is happening in the city should not happen. The persons who are associated with the gangsters should be held and appropriate and legal action should be taken against them."

In the process of busting the gangster's group, a large number of gangsters have been arrested and most of them are in judicial custody, Asthana added. (ANI)

