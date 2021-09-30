Left Menu

Mumbai: Senior inspector suspended for negligence in duty days after cops raid bar

A senior inspector of Andheri police station in Mumbai has been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, days after a raid was conducted at a bar, which was found to be indulging in illegal activities, an official has said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:28 IST
Mumbai: Senior inspector suspended for negligence in duty days after cops raid bar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior inspector of Andheri police station in Mumbai has been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, days after a raid was conducted at a bar, which was found to be indulging in illegal activities, an official has said. Senior police inspector Vijay Belge was suspended on Wednesday based on a report submitted by his seniors to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, he said. ''On September 23, a DCP squad had conducted a raid on the bar located in Andheri, which fell under the jurisdiction of Belge's police station. Later, an inquiry revealed negligence in duty on the part of Belge, following which he was suspended,'' the police official said.

Belge was earlier posted as an inspector at Vakola police station. He had taken charge as senior inspector of Andheri police station a few months back, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Reddy confirmed Belge's suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021