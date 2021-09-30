Left Menu

Nepalese man held for living in India with forged documents

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:49 IST
Nepalese man held for living in India with forged documents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nepalese national, living in India with forged documents for the last 14 years, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

Some people in Ghazipur town complained about Firoz Alam Rizvi, alleging that his identity-proof documents were fake.

Rizvi was arrested after the details were verified, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar said.

Fake identity card, driving license and passport have been recovered and a case registered against him for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021