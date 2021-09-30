Nepalese man held for living in India with forged documents
A Nepalese national, living in India with forged documents for the last 14 years, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.
Some people in Ghazipur town complained about Firoz Alam Rizvi, alleging that his identity-proof documents were fake.
Rizvi was arrested after the details were verified, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar said.
Fake identity card, driving license and passport have been recovered and a case registered against him for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
