Adityanath meets family of slain Kanpur businessman, assures them full justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family of a Kanpur-based businessman who died in Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid, and assured them full justice.

The family of slain businessman Manish Gupta (36) said the chief minister has ''accepted all our demands and we are satisfied with the meeting''. Gupta's wife Meenakshi told the media after the meeting the CM has asked them to submit an application for a CBI inquiry, and has also ''accepted my plea of a government job as well as financial security for my son's future''. ''Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, he said the case will be transferred to Kanpur from Gorakhpur. Just like the head of a family, he heard all our problems and I am thankful to him,'' she said Sources in the chief minister's office in Lucknow said Meenakshi will be given the job of an officer on special duty in the Development Authority.

Manish Gupta (36) died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid Monday night, with his family alleging he was fatally thrashed by police. A murder case has been registered against six policemen and a hunt has been launched to nab them, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had said on Wednesday.

Earlier addressing a public meeting here, the chief minister termed Gupta's death an ''unfortunate incident'' and reiterated no one found guilty will be spared.

''All those found guilty will not be allowed to go unpunished. We will fix their responsibility,'' said the chief minister, who was here to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several government schemes. ''You all know that our government has zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals,'' he said, adding criminals are just criminals for his government. Adityanath said that after the incident come to his notice, he told the Gorakhpur Police that an FIR should be lodged in the case on the very same day.

Referring to Opposition leaders who came here to meet the family, the CM said he was surprised over it. He said he had told the officials in the morning that he would like to meet the family of the deceased during his visit here.

Manish Gupta died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying along with two friends in the hotel.

Police had earlier denied the charge and said he received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state.

