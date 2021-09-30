Left Menu

Adityanath meets family of slain Kanpur businessman, assures them full justice

Just like the head of a family, he heard all our problems and I am thankful to him, she said Sources in the chief ministers office in Lucknow said Meenakshi will be given the job of an officer on special duty in the Development Authority.Manish Gupta 36 died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid Monday night, with his family alleging he was fatally thrashed by police.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:02 IST
Adityanath meets family of slain Kanpur businessman, assures them full justice
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family of a Kanpur-based businessman who died in Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid, and assured them full justice.

The family of slain businessman Manish Gupta (36) said the chief minister has ''accepted all our demands and we are satisfied with the meeting''. Gupta's wife Meenakshi told the media after the meeting the CM has asked them to submit an application for a CBI inquiry, and has also ''accepted my plea of a government job as well as financial security for my son's future''. ''Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, he said the case will be transferred to Kanpur from Gorakhpur. Just like the head of a family, he heard all our problems and I am thankful to him,'' she said Sources in the chief minister's office in Lucknow said Meenakshi will be given the job of an officer on special duty in the Development Authority.

Manish Gupta (36) died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid Monday night, with his family alleging he was fatally thrashed by police. A murder case has been registered against six policemen and a hunt has been launched to nab them, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had said on Wednesday.

Earlier addressing a public meeting here, the chief minister termed Gupta's death an ''unfortunate incident'' and reiterated no one found guilty will be spared.

''All those found guilty will not be allowed to go unpunished. We will fix their responsibility,'' said the chief minister, who was here to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several government schemes. ''You all know that our government has zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals,'' he said, adding criminals are just criminals for his government. Adityanath said that after the incident come to his notice, he told the Gorakhpur Police that an FIR should be lodged in the case on the very same day.

Referring to Opposition leaders who came here to meet the family, the CM said he was surprised over it. He said he had told the officials in the morning that he would like to meet the family of the deceased during his visit here.

Manish Gupta died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying along with two friends in the hotel.

Police had earlier denied the charge and said he received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021