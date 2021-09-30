Left Menu

Raj: 2 children die, 3 others fall sick due to suspected food poisoning in Jaipur

Two children died while three others fell sick due to suspected food poisoning here, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Galta Gate area where four children and their maternal grandmother had tea and toast at an eatery and began vomiting. The childrens grandmother is also undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police officer said.

Two children died while three others fell sick due to suspected food poisoning here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Galta Gate area where four children and their maternal grandmother had tea and toast at an eatery and began vomiting. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, SHO Galta Gate Police Station Satish Chandra said.

Aslam (12) and Sofia (3) were declared brought dead, and the other two children are stable and undergoing a treatment, JK Lon Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Shukla said. The children's grandmother is also undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police officer said. The exact reason of death will be known after the post-mortem report.

