Neuberg Diagnostics Organizes World Heart Day Campaign in Chennai

On the sidelines of World Heart Day, Neuberg Diagnostics, India's fourth-largest diagnostic lab chain, had arranged the 'World Heart Campaign' to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Through the campaign, Neuberg aimed to encourage everyone to know major risk factors related to CVD, the steps one can take to fight, prevent and control, and how one could care for their loved ones. Dr. A B Gopalamurugan, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, HeartTeam India, who flagged off the cycle ride today said, "Cardiovascular diseases are still world's leading cause of death every year. There is a need for constant collaborative effort towards creating awareness around CVDs. Through our campaign, we would like the people to know that they must embrace a healthy lifestyle and avoid excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption. Besides, they need to pay regular visits to nearby primary healthcare facilities to check if they have heart risks and in case of complications, what lifestyle changes they must embrace." Dr. Saranya Narayan, Technical Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said, "In the last one year we have done more than 27000 lipid profile tests. Around 25% of people have shown abnormal values that spread across age ranges from the late 20s to the middle 60s. This is quite worrying as this is a major risk factor for ischaemic heart disease. For this and other similar reasons, at Neuberg, we have committed that we will continue to do our bit in creating awareness around health and wellness-related issues." Ms. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "We would like to appeal to everyone that they stay informed about the heart risks. The basic things like having healthy diet, regular exercise, lifestyle modification, stress management, minimum 8 hours sleep, and regular check-ups and screening are crucial for reducing heart-related problems.''

