First Khasi woman R V Suchiang takes charge as new chief secretary of Meghalaya

The 1989 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was appointed as the new chief secretary by the state government on Wednesday, a government notification said. The chief secretary will also function as State Vigilance Commissioner, as per the Meghalaya Right to Public Service Act, 2020, the notification said.

PTI | Shilong | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:22 IST
Senior IAS officer Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang on Thursday took charge as the new chief secretary of Meghalaya, becoming the first Khasi woman to be appointed to the post. The 1989 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was appointed as the new chief secretary by the state government on Wednesday, a government notification said. Suchiang succeeds M S Rao who superannuated on the last day of September.

After his retirement, Rao will serve as the Chief Commissioner of the State Public Service Delivery Commission. The chief secretary will also function as State Vigilance Commissioner, as per the Meghalaya Right to Public Service Act, 2020, the notification said.

