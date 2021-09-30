Left Menu

Woman, servant found murdered in Dehradun

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:40 IST
Woman, servant found murdered in Dehradun
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her servant were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in the Prem Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

Blood-soaked bodies of Unnati Sharrma (55) and her servant Rajkumar Thapa (50) were recovered from the backyard of the woman's house in the Dhaulas area of Prem Nagar on Wednesday, Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri said.

The bodies were found hidden under leaves and polythene sheets, he said.

The woman and her husband Subhash Sharma had come from London around 10 years ago to settle down in Dehradun. The servant lived along with them since then.

Their grown-up children, a son and a daughter, are still in London.

Thapa lived in a servant's quarter built inside their compound.

The woman's husband is being interrogated by police, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021