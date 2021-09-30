Ethiopia expels seven senior U.N. officials
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:33 IST
Ethiopia said it was expelling seven senior United Nations officials from the country for meddling in its internal affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.
The seven, who include individuals from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) have 72 hours to leave the country, the statement said.
