Left Menu

Deaf, mute teenage girl gang-raped in MP; four minors among six held

A 13-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by six persons, including four minors, at a village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred on September 25 and the accused were caught after the victims mother lodged a complaint on Thursday, Shahdol zones additional director general ADG of police Dinesh Chandra Sagar told PTI.As per the complaint, a man who knew the minor lured her to a room in the village and sexually assaulted her.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:44 IST
Deaf, mute teenage girl gang-raped in MP; four minors among six held
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by six persons, including four minors, at a village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on September 25 and the accused were caught after the victim's mother lodged a complaint on Thursday, Shahdol zone's additional director general (ADG) of police Dinesh Chandra Sagar told PTI.

As per the complaint, a man who knew the minor lured her to a room in the village and sexually assaulted her. Other accused, who were present there, took turns to rape her, he said, adding that the victim and the accused lived in the same village. The girl went into shock after the incident, but narrated her ordeal to her mother after some days through sign language, the official said.

''Police have nabbed all the accused, four of whom are minors,'' he said. The six accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (DA) (gang rape of a woman below 16), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 34 (common intention) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ADG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021